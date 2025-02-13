On February 12, 2025, the Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas sent a message to their fans and teased what is coming next for them.

The message was sent out via their social media accounts. The Jonas Brothers seem like they are going to continue going strong, and some of them have solo projects coming up.

“It's been 20 years since we started this journey together,” their post began. “To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen…

“We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide. We were teenagers then… actually, Nick wasn't even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie,” they continued.

The brothers then lamented how grateful they are when they wake up. They claim it is “seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words,” but they do a good job in the post.

“In the years that followed, you've given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories,” the post added. “We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Simply put: we've all grown up together.”

What's coming next for the Jonas Brothers after their 20th anniversary?

As the post winds down, they talk about what is coming next for them. They promise that 2025 will be a “year of music.” The Jonas Brothers will release new music and a live album, likely celebrating their recent blockbuster tour.

Additionally, they are releasing a soundtrack as well. Nick Jonas will be embarking on a solo venture as well. He will be returning to Broadway to star in The Last Five Years this year.

The boys also recently wrapped a holiday movie. Perhaps that is what they recorded a soundtrack for. They also promised that “a lot more announcements” will be coming “over the coming days and weeks.”

Ultimately, “the best is yet to come.” The Jonas Brothers are not resting on their laurels, and they will still going strong 20 years on.

They recently wrapped their 11th headlining tour, simply titled The Tour. It started on August 12, 2023, and ended on October 16, 2024. Throughout its run, they performed 106 shows and celebrated their entire discography.

During each show, they played their first five albums in full. That meant that over 60 songs were played each night. Granted, they would do medleys of certain songs to shorten them. Still, it was an impressive feat.

Now, they are likely going to put out a new album and eventually tour it as well. The Album, their sixth studio album, was released on May 12, 2023. Expect them to announce a headlining tour, perhaps in 2026 if the Jonas Brothers put out their seventh album in 2025.