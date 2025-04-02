Alijah Arenas earned his spot among the nation’s top high school hoopers. The McDonald’s All-American game is a dream most kids only imagine. Yet when the time came for his biggest moment, his father, Gilbert Arenas, found himself preoccupied with another generational talent, per EssentiallySports.

Aye Steph Curry, I stopped watching my son at McDonald's to tune in 🤷🏾‍♂️ Good shyt (50/10/8) 🔥 🗣️Lakers in 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/zCzUG7CTJj — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen Curry had just detonated for 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. That stat line is so rare, only two other players in NBA history have done it. So rare that Gilbert, while sitting courtside for his son’s game, couldn’t hold back his awe for what he missed.

“All that Steph… 52, 8 and 10. Oh, my God. Unreal,” Arenas said. “I’m out here watching high school basketball. I know it’s the top 24, but they not Steph.”

It was said half-jokingly, but Gil’s tone made one thing clear—Curry’s greatness has a gravitational pull. So strong, it tugged Arenas away from the moment at hand.

A GOAT debate ignited again

The performance reignited a long-standing debate. Is Stephen Curry now eligible for that sacred GOAT conversation? For Arenas, the answer is “almost.” He hinted that if Curry maintains this level of dominance at age 37, much like LeBron James has, then it’s time to raise him up to Michael Jordan territory.

That’s not hyperbole. Curry is casually pulling from 35 feet and making it look routine. He’s changed how the game is played, and now, even with age creeping in, he’s still putting up cartoonish numbers. Against Memphis, he didn’t just put on a show. He turned a regular-season game into a reminder that we’re watching a once-in-a-lifetime player.

Ja Morant couldn’t help himself either. Despite his muddy history, he threw finger guns at the Warriors' bench, fully caught up in the moment. That’s what Curry does. He breaks schemes. He breaks records. He even breaks your plans—just ask Gilbert Arenas.