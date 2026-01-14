Hailee Steinfeld's mom is showing her support for her daughter and Josh Allen for making big plays on the same day.

Cheri Steinfeld congratulated her son-in-law and daughter on their huge wins on Sunday night, Jan. 11.

Hailee made her bump debut on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. Not only did the Oscar-nominated actress show off her growing belly at the Globes in a Prada floor-length, long-sleeve pink shimmery gown, the actress was also met on stage alongside her cast members for Sinners' Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Ludwig Göransson also took home a Globe for Best Original Score for Sinners.

Allen could not accompany Hailee during the Globes because he was on the road for his first playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Buffalo Bills won 27-24, which was their first playoff road win in 33 years.

Cheri couldn't contain her excitement and went to her Instagram Story on Jan. 12 to congratulate them both.

“Oh this baby is already iconic,” read the post per E! News. “Your mom, Hailee Steinfeld, attending the Golden Globes as a presenter after starring in the smash-hit Sinners. Your dad, Josh Allen, just silenced an entire stadium by winning his first NFL road playoff game for the Bills.”

Hailee Steinfeld on Sinners role and Josh Allen on playoff win

Hailee portrayed Mary in Sinners, who is a multi-racial woman, mirroring some similarities to her real-life ethnicity. She shared that the role was more than just another character to portray, but opened up a lot of questions surrounding her own race and identity.

“It had such an impact on me personally,” she told PEOPLE back in April. “Therefore, I feel like the least it can do is make an impact on those that watch it. I think it affected all of us so personally and so deeply, and I do believe that you feel that and you see that when you watch this movie.”

According to Backstage, Hailee's maternal grandfather was half-Black and half-Filipino. The actress' father is Jewish. Her character Mary is 1/8 Black but “passes” as white in the Jim Crow-era South in which the film is based.

“I'm so grateful for the deeply personal connection that each of us have [to the material],” she added, “mine being with my family history, with my grandfather, who I wish was still here to answer all the questions that I have that this movie raised for me and making this movie raised.”

Allen had a lot to celebrate on Sunday after a close win by the Bills. In the fourth quarter, Allen was able to make a game-winning touchdown drive ending the Jaguars' season.

“We feel like we've been in situations like this,” Allen said per ESPN. “And now every game presents itself in a different way, but to understand the moment, to not ride the wave, again, that was stuff that we've learned throughout the entire season. We were able to utilize that and use it today.”

The Bills will be facing the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.