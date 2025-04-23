On a regular afternoon in North Miami Beach, shoppers at Lowe’s got anything but regular. Standing near rows of appliances and offering product tips was not just another employee—it was Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, undercover as “Dan” Adebayo, his fictional cousin, per WSVN. And yes, hilarity followed.

Decked out in a blue Lowe’s vest and keeping a straight face, the three-time NBA All-Star blended in shockingly well. “I kept on looking at a picture and I kept looking at him, and I was like, ‘Dang, he’s really looking like it,’” one amused shopper said. Another laughed, “He said he wasn’t him. He said he was a cousin, so you’ve got to believe his word for that. But, Heat in five.” Adebayo is a funny one, isn't he?

This prank was part of a partnership between the Miami Heat and electronics brand Hisense. The event aimed to give fans a fun, unexpected moment with one of the team’s most beloved players. It also came with perks—shoppers could enter to win a trip for two to the NBA Finals. After revealing himself, Adebayo posed with fans beside a cardboard cutout of his actual self, giving the crowd something to remember.

For Bam, the experience was more than laughs. “I feel like Bam Adebayo does a lot on the court where he doesn’t have to interact with a lot of people but his teammates,” he joked. “We got to interact with everyone in the community.” Now, Bam has to focus on the NBA Playoffs and winning their first matchup.