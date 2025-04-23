On a regular afternoon in North Miami Beach, shoppers at Lowe’s got anything but regular. Standing near rows of appliances and offering product tips was not just another employee—it was Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, undercover as “Dan” Adebayo, his fictional cousin, per WSVN. And yes, hilarity followed.

Decked out in a blue Lowe’s vest and keeping a straight face, the three-time NBA All-Star blended in shockingly well. “I kept on looking at a picture and I kept looking at him, and I was like, ‘Dang, he’s really looking like it,’” one amused shopper said. Another laughed, “He said he wasn’t him. He said he was a cousin, so you’ve got to believe his word for that. But, Heat in five.” Adebayo is a funny one, isn't he?

Related NewsArticle continues below
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song
Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin receive custom jerseys as Lakers even series
Olivia Rodrigo, who may have inspired WWE star Liv Morgan and her gear at WrestleMania 41, on the Guts World Tour.
The WWE star inspired by Olivia Rodrigo at WrestleMania 41
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, who took a break from making music, at the NFL Honors.
Hailee Steinfeld took a break, but not from Josh Allen

This prank was part of a partnership between the Miami Heat and electronics brand Hisense. The event aimed to give fans a fun, unexpected moment with one of the team’s most beloved players. It also came with perks—shoppers could enter to win a trip for two to the NBA Finals. After revealing himself, Adebayo posed with fans beside a cardboard cutout of his actual self, giving the crowd something to remember.

For Bam, the experience was more than laughs. “I feel like Bam Adebayo does a lot on the court where he doesn’t have to interact with a lot of people but his teammates,” he joked. “We got to interact with everyone in the community.” Now, Bam has to focus on the NBA Playoffs and winning their first matchup.