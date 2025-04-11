Iman Shumpert is thinking of the good times he shared with his ex-wife Teyana Taylor. The former couple got married in 2016 and they have two daughters together: Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 9, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 4. However, Shumpert and Taylor decided to dissolve their marriage last year.

In a recent episode of Tap In With It, Shumpert shared how life is now following their divorce.

“We've been divorced a year now,” he said. “We've got joint custody of the kids, so I got to see the kids when I got to see the kids. She's got to see the kids when she's got to see the kids. Which, it's cool. There's nothing wrong with that.”

“When I do something for the day, I'm doing that and I can't control what I can't control,” he continued. “I can't do nothing but you know see my babies and do my job–everything else just falls into place.”

Iman Shumpert Denies Leaking Information About Teyana Taylor Divorce

The former Brooklyn Nets player added that he and his ex had “great years together” and the drama surrounding their relationship now is not current. Recently both Shumpert and Taylor made headlines when the former NBA star was accused of leaking information about their divorce to the media.

“My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in” the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case,” Shumpert's lawyer Stephen C. Steele said. “Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media.”

“Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter,” Steele added.

The model's mother and manager, Nikki Taylor, addressed the rumors on Instagram when seemingly detailed information about their divorce began to spread online.

“Bottom line is, this case is sealed. Therefore, information like this can only be put out there from either of the parties involved. Weirdly, this information just surfaced out of nowhere almost a year later after the divorce has been finalized since July 1, 2024. The bottom line is, the only thing awarded to both parties was what they paid for out of their own pockets. She walked with what she paid for on her own and he walked with what he paid for. That's it, that's all. I hope this is clear now. End of report,” Nikki wrote.

Teyana requested that the athlete should go to jail for 20 days for allegedly leaking information.

Despite internet rumors, Shumpert has denied those allegations.

“So it's like I can't let this now cause it to be like now, cause it to be like I'm throwing just negative stuff in my mind. It's like, No, something happened they discussing it, but that happened a year ago,” he said.

The only time that it seeminly bothered the athlete of people discussing his relationship was when people in his home city of Chicago were.

“I think that's where I'm biased, like, Chicago ain't allowed to do that. Y'all just be cool, like, shut y'all a– up,” he said.