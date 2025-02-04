On Monday afternoon, Texans legend J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, announced they are expecting their second child, BabyNames reports. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, featuring heartwarming photos with their son, Koa, born in October 2022, and their two beloved dogs.

The joint post was filled with love, reading, “Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives. ❤️💙.” One standout photo captures Koa gently kissing Kealia's growing baby bump while she beams down at him, with J.J. proudly standing beside them. Their dogs, ever part of the family, are front and center, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Another image shows Kealia cradling her bump, smiling at the camera, while J.J. holds a cheerful Koa. A candid shot of the family rounds out the collection, capturing their genuine joy. J.J. also shared additional moments on his Instagram Stories, including a playful picture of him lifting Koa airplane-style to kiss Kealia's bump. In another snap, J.J. jokes, “Koa slightly skeptical,” as he chats with his son, who listens intently with a serious expression.

Watt Family Rooted in Sports and Love

J.J. and Kealia are not only parents but also passionate athletes. Reflecting on their shared love for sports, J.J. mentioned they wouldn't mind if Koa chose to follow in their athletic footsteps. “We obviously love sports because of everything that they teach kids,” J.J. explained. “They teach discipline, hard work, teamwork, and how to deal with both victories and setbacks.”

Despite J.J. closing out his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, the Watts maintain strong ties to Houston. J.J. now works as an NFL analyst with CBS and frequently appears on the Pat McAfee Show. Both J.J. and Kealia, who played for the Chicago Red Stars, are also part owners of Burnley Football Club.

Their love story began through J.J.'s former Texans teammate, Brian Cushing, who is married to Kealia's sister, Megan. After dating privately for a year, the couple went public in 2017, got engaged in May 2019, and tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2020 in the Bahamas. They welcomed Koa in October 2022 and are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child.