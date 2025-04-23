Ladies, take this time to heal as Jalen Hurts officially confirmed his marriage to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is the cover star for Men's Health May/June issue when he revealed that the couple tied the knot in the spring.

During the interview, Hurts told the reporter what to refer to Bry as, “You can call her my wife,” the Super Bowl champion said.

Hurts also shared that he had a crumbled Post-it note from Bry with some words of encouragement.

“You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you,” The note was signed “B,” for Bryonna.

The two have kept their relationship private and out the way from the cameras, but there were some occasions in which fans saw the pair interact. Burrows and Hurts were seen for the first time when she joined him on the field to celebrate the Eagles winning the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. The Eagles would later face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 where they would lose 38-35. Hurts and the Eagles would return two years later to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, winning 40-22. At the 2025 Super Bowl, the couple was seen embracing each other during the Eagles' big win.

Jalen Hurts with his fiancé Bry Burrows after his Super Bowl win ❤️ #Blacklove

After their first sighting on the field back in 2023, he told Essence that same year that he was “not married or anything like that,” but was “spoken for.”

“I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now,” Hurts told the publication at the time.

Last year, the couple revealed that they were engaged in an Essence interview where Burrows was seen sporting a massive diamond ring.

Hurts and Burrows dated on and off when they met at the University of Alabama. Hurts would later transfer to 2019 to play his last collegiate season at Oklahoma. Burrows stayed and earned her bachelor's degree in 2017 at Alabama and went onto also earn her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business.