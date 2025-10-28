Before their game against the Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ran onto the field for what could be his final Monday Night Football game, and NFL analyst and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis' big brother Jason watched from the side of the tunnel as he ran out of the tunnel, hyping up the crowd. Kaleo's “Way Down We Go” is playing over the video. The New Heights' TikTok account commented on ESPN's post, saying, “[pleading face emoji] who's cutting onions?”

As if I didn’t need a reason to sob🥹 pic.twitter.com/Xeun13ABWO — Kelly ❤️‍🔥(In my Showgirl Era) (@89_New_Romantic) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Jason's face isn't shown, he was likely proud of his younger brother, Travis. He is an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts. The Chiefs had two Monday Night Football games in 2025, and the one against the Commanders was their last. So, if Jason goes to any of Travis' other regular season games, it'll be as a spectator, not an analyst.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had his best game of the season against the Commanders

During the Week 8 game against the Commanders, Kelce hauled in six catches for a season-high 99 yards. He also scored a touchdown pass thrown by Patrick Mahomes. While he finished a yard shy of 100 yards, it was the most yards he has logged all season.

Article Continues Below

So far, Kelce has 37 catches for 474 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. If he keeps pace, he will top 1,000 yards for the first time since 2022.

The Chiefs have won three games in a row heading into their matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. They last beat the Bills in the AFC Championship game in January 2025.

While Josh Allen has a record of 4-1 in the regular season against Mahomes, the Chiefs are 4-0 in the quarterbacks' postseason matchups.

The Chiefs have their bye week after the Bills game. Then, they will have a tough stretch as they face the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys in the following weeks.

Kelce deliberated retirement after the 2024 season, which ended in a Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he opted to return to the Chiefs for a 13th season.