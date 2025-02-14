Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick have broken up after less than a year together.

The Boston Celtics shooting guard and the former Chicago Sky guard broke up at the start of NBA season, according to Page Six. A source said that he wanted to put the NBA first.

“He started distancing himself to focus on ball,” a source told the publication.

Those closest to the former couple are shocked that they are no longer together and that the break up “came out of nowhere.”

“No one in their circle saw it coming,” the source said, adding, “He was so invested in her.”

The couple went viral on a couple of occasions, such as their debut as a couple. While romance rumors were swirling between the two for weeks, they finally walked hand in hand at the red carpet for the 2024 Espys. After that, the couple was seen enjoying one another on beautiful vacations such as their Brazil trip for the WNBA free agents' birthday in July. They also attended New York Fashion Week together and shined in their brilliantly customized outfits.

The couple started to make fuel break up rumors when Gondrezick was not present at Celtics games at the start of the season and later not celebrating Brown's birthday in October.

While the couple's split might shock fans, this is not their first public relationships. Prior to Brown's relationship with Gondrezick, he dated Instagram model Bernice Burgos. Brown and Burgos were the subject of romance rumors in 2022 and 2023 but they never made it official.

As for Gondrezick, she was linked to NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. before her relationship with the Boston Celtics shooting guard. The WNBA free agent and Porter Jr. parted ways September 2023 after he was arrested after an alleged assault involving Gondrezick in a New York City hotel. The Los Angeles Clippers player pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation earlier 2024.