Bad Bunny hosts ‘SNL,’ addresses Super Bowl halftime performance

Bad Bunny made his third appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to address his Super Bowl halftime show announcement.

By

Autumn Hawkins

Google News Preferred Source
Bad Bunny Super Bowl SNL

Bad Bunny is addressing the backlash he received after the NFL announced that he would headline the 2026 Super Bowl. The Puerto Rican rapper made his third appearance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 4, where he candidly called out those who had an issue with his upcoming performance, as his songs are primarily in Spanish.

During his monologue he addressed “all the Latinos and Latinas in the entire world and here in the United States” in Spanish by saying, “More than being an accomplishment of mine, it’s an accomplishment for everybody, demonstrating that our mark and our contribution to this country will never be able to be removed or erased by anybody,” he said in Spanish.

He added, in English, poking fun at those criticizing the fact that his songs are in Spanish, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny first appeared on SNL in 2020 during a skit with Kenan Thompson about Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He later came back to close out the 50th anniversary of SNL in 2024 — the last show of the year — as a musical guest and then kicked off the 51st of the sketch comedy as a host. According to NBC, it was the first time an artist has ended a season and returned to start a new one. Alongside Bad Bunny on Saturday night was Doja Cat, making her SNL musical guest debut.

Bad Bunny reacts to Super Bowl halftime show announcement

Article Continues Below

Similar to what Bad Bunny said during his SNL monologue is that him being the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show is bigger than him but a way to honor his culture.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in a statement.

In addition to users on social media having a mixed reaction to the NFL's announcement, comments from Trump administration via Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski stated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be present at the Super Bowl. This was the reason why Bad Bunny decided to not have U.S. dates for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour outside of his Puerto Rico residency that concluded this summer.

Despite the backlash from the government and users online, including race car driver Danica Patrick, Bad Bunny will make history as the first Latino male to perform solo at the Super Bowl.

The 2026 Super Bowl will be on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

More Entertainment News
Taylor Swift in from of the album cover of The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl earns immaculate October win at box officeBurtland Dixon ·
Charlie Sheen shuts down ‘Major League’ rumor, reveals impressive fastball speed
Charlie Sheen shuts down ‘Major League’ rumor, reveals impressive fastball speedChris Spiering ·
Charles Barkley, Inside the NBA
Charles Barkley says ESPN won’t alter Inside the NBA’s two key comfortsBurtland Dixon ·
Taylor Swift in from of the album cover of The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl review: I’m sorry, Jack AntonoffAndrew Korpan ·
Jason and Travis Kelce with high school classroom background with Taylor Swift, who just released her new album The Life of a Showgirl, in the middle of them.
Travis, Jason Kelce celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album with Mean Girls memeAndrew Korpan ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes sends Taylor Swift fans into frenzy with emoji postAndrew Korpan ·
Don't miss a momentGoogle News Preferred Source
Go here and check the box next to ClutchPoints

Autumn Hawkins is an entertainment and celebrity associate editor for ClutchPoints. She previously covered entertainment news for Compulsive Magazine and OK Magazine. Autumn resides in New Jersey after getting her degree from Johnson & Wales University.

You may also like
Exclusive: How Mark Wahlberg, Keegan-Michael Key ‘quarterbacked’ Play DirtyExclusive: How Mark Wahlberg, Keegan-Michael Key ‘quarterbacked’ Play Dirty
New to Apple TV+ in October 2025New to Apple TV+ in October 2025
New to Paramount+ in October 2025New to Paramount+ in October 2025
Bills QB Josh Allen’s 3-word response to player who ‘hates’ him goes viralBills QB Josh Allen’s 3-word response to player who ‘hates’ him goes viral
New to Hulu in October 2025New to Hulu in October 2025
New to HBO Max in October 2025New to HBO Max in October 2025
New to Netflix in October 2025New to Netflix in October 2025
WWE’s CM Punk got Seth Rollins ‘PTSD’ at Dancing with the StarsWWE’s CM Punk got Seth Rollins ‘PTSD’ at Dancing with the Stars
Giants HC Brian Daboll’s F-bomb after Jaxson Dart’s first TD will fire you upGiants HC Brian Daboll’s F-bomb after Jaxson Dart’s first TD will fire you up
Exclusive: What’s preventing Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland from finally making Uncharted 2Exclusive: What’s preventing Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland from finally making Uncharted 2
Eli Manning congratulates Glen Powell on Chad Powers premiere dayEli Manning congratulates Glen Powell on Chad Powers premiere day
WWE’s CM Punk shocks fans with Dancing with the Stars appearanceWWE’s CM Punk shocks fans with Dancing with the Stars appearance
Bad Bunny