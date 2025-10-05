Bad Bunny hosts ‘SNL,’ addresses Super Bowl halftime performance

Bad Bunny is addressing the backlash he received after the NFL announced that he would headline the 2026 Super Bowl. The Puerto Rican rapper made his third appearance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 4, where he candidly called out those who had an issue with his upcoming performance, as his songs are primarily in Spanish.

During his monologue he addressed “all the Latinos and Latinas in the entire world and here in the United States” in Spanish by saying, “More than being an accomplishment of mine, it’s an accomplishment for everybody, demonstrating that our mark and our contribution to this country will never be able to be removed or erased by anybody,” he said in Spanish.

He added, in English, poking fun at those criticizing the fact that his songs are in Spanish, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny first appeared on SNL in 2020 during a skit with Kenan Thompson about Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He later came back to close out the 50th anniversary of SNL in 2024 — the last show of the year — as a musical guest and then kicked off the 51st of the sketch comedy as a host. According to NBC, it was the first time an artist has ended a season and returned to start a new one. Alongside Bad Bunny on Saturday night was Doja Cat, making her SNL musical guest debut.

Bad Bunny reacts to Super Bowl halftime show announcement

Similar to what Bad Bunny said during his SNL monologue is that him being the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show is bigger than him but a way to honor his culture.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in a statement.

In addition to users on social media having a mixed reaction to the NFL's announcement, comments from Trump administration via Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski stated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be present at the Super Bowl. This was the reason why Bad Bunny decided to not have U.S. dates for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour outside of his Puerto Rico residency that concluded this summer.