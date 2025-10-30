Jim Irsay, the late Indianapolis Colts owner, was more than a football executive. He was a passionate curator of history, and now, his family is preparing to share that passion with the world. Christie’s New York announced that Irsay’s legendary memorabilia collection will be auctioned beginning in March, marking the first time the public will see its full worth, per ESPN.

The collection, hailed by Guitar World as “the greatest guitar collection on Earth,” includes 199 guitars once played by icons like Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Eric Clapton, Kurt Cobain, and members of The Beatles. But Irsay’s interests stretched far beyond music. His treasures span sports, literature, and American history, from Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle” belt to Secretariat’s Triple Crown saddle and even a centuries-old copy of the Declaration of Independence.

“This decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built,” the Irsay family shared in a statement. They added that while a few pieces will stay within the family, “the majority” will go under the hammer.

From Private Passion to Public Inspiration

Over the years, Irsay transformed his collection into a traveling cultural experience, hosting free exhibitions and concerts across the United States. A portion of the collection even spent a year on display at Indiana University, where visitors witnessed Irsay’s devotion to sharing art and history with the public.

Christie’s described the upcoming auction as a once-in-a-lifetime event, showcasing “extraordinary sports and movie memorabilia, U.S. presidential artifacts, rare books, and manuscripts.” Experts estimate the total value could exceed $1 billion, a figure Irsay once claimed to have turned down for the full collection.

Despite his success, Irsay always viewed himself as a custodian, not an owner. “You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul,” he once said. “I don’t own anything. Someone else is going to own it.”

His family echoed that sentiment, calling their father “a passionate collector driven not by possession, but by appreciation for beauty, history, and cultural resonance.” They also announced that part of the proceeds will go toward charitable causes close to his heart, honoring his lifelong commitment to giving back.

As the collection moves from his stewardship to new hands, Irsay’s vision endures.