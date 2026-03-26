Those hoping to squeeze juicy details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will need to look beyond Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, who is remaining tight-lipped on the ceremony.

During an interview with Conversations with Cam, Cameron Rogers jokingly tried to distract Kylie Kelce with coloring when asking about Swift and Travis' wedding.

Kylie played coy on the matter when asked. While she said she “would love to give you all the details,” she then conceded, “I don't have them.”

Kylie Kelce insists she doesn't have Taylor Swift's wedding details! 🎥: Conversations With Cam Podcast pic.twitter.com/fMlOElsOMf — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2026

So, it doesn't appear that Kylie is willing to spill anything about the wedding. Fans will have to find other avenues if they hope to find out more details.

Is Kylie Kelce going to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

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Kylie will be at the wedding. Her husband, Jason, will likely be heavily involved in his younger brother's wedding. So, the couple will certainly be at the ceremony whenever it happens.

Details about the wedding have been kept on the down low. Like their engagement, further details will probably be revealed whenever Kelce and Swift decide the time is right.

They got engaged before the 2025 NFL season. Swift and Kelce co-posted the news on their Instagram accounts, breaking the internet.

Now, Kelce is preparing for his 14th season in the league. He contemplated retirement after a disappointing 2025 campaign, during which the Kansas City Chiefs went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took the reins as the starting quarterback. Kelce had a solid season, catching 76 passes for 851 yards. He also caught five touchdowns.

It's unknown if they will get married before the season arrives or not. Either way, it is a very exciting year for the Kelce family. Hopefully, the Chiefs are able to get back to the top of the mountain in 2026.