LiAngelo Ball’s music rollout got an unexpected assist from family, and it landed perfectly with fans. Earlier this week, Lonzo Ball popped up on social media dancing around his home to his younger brother’s new track, “Backyard Ball,” turning a low-stakes Instagram moment into a full-blown hype clip, CollegeFootballNetwork reports.

The now-deleted video showed Lonzo shirtless, rocking his signature afro, moving freely to the beat and clearly enjoying the moment. No captions needed, no promo script, just pure sibling energy. Fans immediately latched on, sharing clips and laughing at how naturally Lonzo slid into the role of hype man.

The moment doubled as a signal that LiAngelo Ball continues to gain traction with his post-basketball pivot. “Backyard Ball” arrived Tuesday and quickly earned positive feedback online, with listeners pointing out the track’s heavy basketball themes and confident tone.

Lonzo Ball dancing in his new Instagram post 💀 pic.twitter.com/dxjbhfAuPn — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 25, 2026

Family hype fuels LiAngelo Ball’s music run

“Backyard Ball” follows LiAngelo’s debut studio album, “League of My Own,” which dropped in 2025 and marked a clear commitment to music after years spent chasing an NBA opportunity. He previously suited up in the G League before shifting gears in late 2024, betting fully on rap.

That gamble paid off quickly. His viral single “Tweaker,” released in January 2025, sparked widespread attention and led to a reported $13 million deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. In an interview with Billboard, LiAngelo summed up the mindset behind the move. “I always told myself I would be great at something, even if the hoops don’t work,” he said.

Lonzo’s support did not stop with one clip. On Feb. 17, he shared another video rapping along to his brother’s verse, surprising LiAngelo with how quickly he memorized the lyrics. “Gang learned the whole verse alr,” LiAngelo joked in response.

Lonzo knows the studio life himself. He released a rap mixtape, “Born 2 Ball,” in 2018 and followed it with the single “ZO2” in 2021. This time, though, he looked happy to stay in the background, dancing, laughing, and letting his brother shine.