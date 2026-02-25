Stephen A. Smith built his brand on volume and velocity. In his conversation with Graham Bensinger, the ESPN star slowed the pace and let something else surface. He revisited violence from his childhood in Queens, addressed long-simmering tension with LeBron James, and explained why he would step onto a presidential debate stage if given the chance.

Growing Up in Queens Changed Everything

Before television studios and viral soundbites, Smith learned survival in a neighborhood where arguments could turn fatal. “Of course,” he said when asked if he had seen people shot. “A couple of my friends got killed… I’ve seen a couple people get gunned down.”

He recalled one incident where joking escalated into gunfire. A man shot another in both kneecaps after a verbal exchange, then walked away. Smith also described a friend killed in a nightclub simply because someone disliked him. “That’s the kind of stuff that I grew up seeing,” he said.

When Bensinger asked what someone does in that moment, Smith did not sanitize the answer. “You keep your mouth shut,” he replied. In that environment, speaking to authorities could put you at risk. He described learning when to speak, when to remain silent, and how to read danger. “All of those things contribute to your mindset,” he explained.

Basketball became his escape. Smith avoided street life and poured energy into the game. The discipline that fuels his television presence grew from that foundation. The instincts viewers now interpret as confidence trace back to awareness sharpened in difficult circumstances.

From LeBron Tension to Political Fire

The interview then turned to LeBron James. Bensinger referenced past comments suggesting the four-time champion tried to hurt Smith’s career. The longtime commentator did not back away. “That’s exactly what I said,” Smith responded, while declining to provide specifics. He pointed to James appearing on a show that follows his own and publicly criticizing him as confirmation that their issues ran deeper than debate segments.

Still, Smith rejected bitterness. “I’ve moved past it,” he said. He credited Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears for offering perspective. He also mentioned his daughters, who admire James. “Yeah, he is phenomenal,” Smith acknowledged. “He’s one of the greatest ever.”

I can't talk about it, but that's exactly what I said. And I've never talked about it. And I won't, other than to say I know that to be true. And that is – that's unfortunate. And outside of that, it was validated when he went on Pat McAfee's show, because you went on the show that comes on after me to talk about me and to disrespect me. Tidy white's on, and he did this and that, and all of this other stuff, and like, ‘Oh, really? So that's what we doing.’ So, you know, that was validation. But I've known about several things in the past, but I'm beyond all of that. Like I said, I’ve moved past it.

At 58, Smith emphasized compartmentalization. Differences exist, but maturity demands perspective. “I’m not interested in walking around bitter,” he said.

The ESPN personality then widened the lens to politics. He made clear he does not crave office. “Do I desire to run for office? No, I do not,” Smith said. But he would welcome a debate stage. “Do I desire to be on a debate stage to call out these politicians for what they have done to compromise this country? Yes, I do.”

Smith challenged Democrats to outline tangible results delivered to Black Americans beyond historic legislation. He questioned cultural priorities and asked how certain policy battles directly benefited communities that consistently support the party. Turning to Republicans, he pointed to criticism of the Affordable Care Act and asked why no comprehensive replacement has materialized.

Media Responsibility and Manufactured Ignorance

Smith reserved pointed criticism for fellow media members. “With sports, I can do it in my sleep,” he said. Politics requires caution. He double and triple checks facts before speaking because “you’re not talking about games.”

He warned against what he called the worst behavior in journalism. “The worst kind of people… are people who are filled with knowledge… but because of their feelings they’ll tell you what they want you to know.” He described that as “manufacturing ignorance on purpose to suit your own agenda.”

Across trauma, rivalry, and political critique, Smith returned to one principle: accountability. From Queens streets to studio lights, the through line remains consistent. Speak carefully. Stand firm. And when it matters most, make sure the truth carries the volume.