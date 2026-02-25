The Cleveland Cavaliers answered back in a big way against the New York Knicks, earning a 109-94 win after dropping their previous two meetings. Jarrett Allen stood at the center of it all.

Allen dominated the paint from the opening tip, finishing with 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds, per FearTheSword. He imposed his will early, something Cleveland lacked in a recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, he stayed aggressive and controlled both ends.

Before the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown dismissed the idea that Cleveland’s new-look backcourt created a weakness to exploit. “I don’t necessarily think that,” Brown said, while acknowledging how James Harden’s size and passing demand sharp transition and backside defense. “At the end of the day, they still have Donovan.”

They also still have Allen, and right now that might matter most.

February Version of Allen Hits Different

Allen has caught fire in February, to the point that teammates have jokingly labeled him “Black History Month J.A.” In 11 games this month, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 74 percent from the field.

Larry Nance Jr. even leaned into the moment postgame, asking Donovan Mitchell where this version ranks among NBA “mythical” forms. Mitchell responded with a grin: “Dr. JA? As soon as he put the Black History Month shirt on he just flipped. He’s puttin’ on for our ppl, respect to JA.”

Larry Nance Jr asked the final media question tonight: “There’s masked Kobe, jersey untucked Kyrie, where does Black History Month Jarrett Allen fall?” Don: “Dr. JA? As soon as he put the black history month shirt on he just flipped. He’s puttin on for our ppl, respect to JA”… pic.twitter.com/GFeqgEXqLi — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) February 25, 2026

The production backs up the buzz. The Cavs now hold a 19-2 record when Allen scores at least 15 points. His rim pressure forces defenses to collapse, which opens space for Harden and Mitchell to operate.

This surge traces back to head coach Kenny Atkinson’s challenge after Evan Mobley went down with a calf strain. “He told me you’re going to have to pick it up,” Allen said. “I took it to heart.”

He has. And when Allen plays with force, Cleveland looks like a team built to win now.