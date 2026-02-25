When Shaquille O'Neal and Ice Cube appeared together on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1999, the image captured a cultural truth. Basketball and hip hop had already grown from the same soil, and both men stood at the center of that movement.

Cube’s ties to the game run deeper than a headline moment. In 2017, he and Jeff Kwatinetz launched the Big3, a three on three league that features former NBA and international players in cities across the country. The concept gave established names a new stage while keeping fans connected to familiar brands. In 2024, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame honored Cube with the first Ice Cube Impact Award for his contributions to the sport and surrounding communities. Jalen Rose received the honor the year before.

Still, many fans trace Cube’s basketball imprint back to his music. A lyric about recording a triple-double became embedded in sports culture. Kwatinetz said the longevity of that line surprised even those closest to Cube, though he credited Cube’s authenticity for its staying power, TheAthletic reports.

It Was A Good Day (1993)

Cube also shouted out O’Neal on “Wicked,” rapping, “Pass me the pill. And I’ll slam dunk it like Shaquille O’Neal.” Shaq acknowledged the repeated mentions and described the bond between rappers and players as natural.

“Because it comes from the same place,” O’Neal said. He explained that players listen to music on the way to games and after games, while artists often watch matchups from the studio. “We’re synonymous with each other,” he added.

Shared Mindset, Shared Stage

Cube believes the link extends beyond entertainment. He sees the mentality of a top tier MC and a dominant player as nearly identical. “An MC could show you he’s the best through his lyrics,” Cube said, pointing to delivery and beat selection as weapons. A player proves greatness through style and execution. In both spaces, competition fuels growth.

That competitive edge inspired the Big3. Cube wanted to showcase athletes who still had skill and recognition but no longer played in the NBA. Chuck D praised the idea and said fans could witness the spirit of basketball in a new format.

From magazine covers to league ownership, Shaq and Cube reflect a partnership between two worlds that never truly stood apart. They grew together, influenced each other and continue to shape the culture side by side.