Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still staying up on sports while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoys his offseason.

On the latest episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason caught up about their offseason side quests. While Jason was bobsledding in Utah, Travis and Swift decided to keep up with the Winter Olympics the way most of us have: on the couch at home.

“I was up in New York watching [the hockey game]. Me and Tay watched the entire game,” Travis said to Jason. “It’s just so f—ing epic. From the first drop of the puck, the game was non-stop action.”

Travis added that during the game, they also called their father, Ed Kelce, to wish him a happy birthday,

“It was Big Ed Kelce’s birthday, shoutout to Big Ed!” Travis said to Jason. “So we gave him a shout and talked to him a little bit during the game.”

There haven't been too many updates from Travis and Swift since their August engagement. The couple broke the internet when they shared a joint post across social media with photos from their proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post caption read which showed off photos from Travis' Kansas home's backyard that he transformed into a garden for their special moment.

While they've been focused on several aspects of their careers since the engagement giving that Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Travis' future in the NFL amid retirement rumors, on top of wedding planning, it's a no-brainer that they are also taking time to have some lowkey moments.

It's still up in the air on whether Travis will go into his 14th year in the NFL or retire, but Swift's “Opalite” is still dominating the charts with another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also recently released the music video for the song earlier this month.