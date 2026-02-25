We all know that Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, is a track and field standout, but his son, Turk, is a stellar hockey player as well, judging by his highlights.

A highlight package was posted by Junior Prospects Hockey League of Turk Lesnar. Their caption called him a “heavy hitter” and shouted out his “lockdown D” and “big time shot.”

The video proves that he is a physical force, hip checking several players. Fans were quick to point out the similarities he shares with his father, as one fan commented, “I see the resemblance.”

Another fan said, “He looks very much like his father,” and several others posted GIFs and pictures of Brock Lesnar in the comments section.

Brock Lesnar's son and daughter are standout athletes

Turk plays for the Calgary Rockies U17. He has played in 29 games during the 2025-26 season, scoring three goals and having nine assists, bringing his total points scored to 12. Brock Lesnar also has two other sons, Duke and Luke, who both play ice hockey as well.

Meanwhile, Mya is a track and field athlete known for her time at Colorado State University. She became the NCAA indoor champion in the shot put in 2024, and she also won the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Currently, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and as dominant as ever. He recently issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 42, meaning he will face whoever decides to answer the call.

This comes weeks after his underwhelming performance in the 2026 Royal Rumble. He entered the match in the 22nd slot, eliminated three Superstars (including Oba Femi) before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

Lesnar had previously been on a brief hiatus since Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2025. He teamed up with the Vision-led team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to face the team of babyfaces (which included his past rivals like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Rhodes).