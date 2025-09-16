Jordon Hudson proves her Swiftie fandom in her latest outfit.

The former cheerleader wore a Taylor Swift “Blind For Love” sweater during her appearance at the last UNC football game. The Miss Maine USA pageant contestant is currently dating the UNC football head coach, Bill Belichick. The sweater features a large tiger alongside the “Blind For Love” script on it, and Swifties might recognize the sweater since the singer wore it in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

The clear bag also made a reappearance at the Saturday game against Richmond where, according to TMZ documents stuffed into the bag, highlighted words such as “false light” and “fraud.” It's still unclear exactly what document the former cheerleader has stuffed in her bag.

Other times Jordon Hudson has been inspired by Taylor Swift

This is not the first time that Hudson has taken her fandom for the singer and was inspired to use Swift's innovative business moves into her own career. The latest example was Hudson trademarking Belichick-inspired phrases such as”All-Belichick Team,” “Chapel Bill,” “The Belichick Way,” and “Dynasty (Bill's Version).”

Swift is known for re-recording four of the six albums Scooter Braun sold of hers and labeling them “Taylor's Version” before being able to buy back her masters this year. However, some of the trademarks she submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office were denied.

In Belichick's case, the Patriots own phrases from the former head coach like “Do Your Job” (2013), “No Days Off” (2017), and “Ignore the Noise” (2017). They also trademarked “The Belestrator” in 2009. Belichick and owner Robert Kraft have been at odds since he left the organization so getting any of his catchphrases legally to be his will be its own battle.

Another time Hudson has mentioned Swift was when she was on the The Sports Gossip Show and the host reportedly compared her to Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine.

“I love that you said that I’m like Bill’s Tree Paine because I am,” the 24-year-old reportedly told Charlotte Wilder.

Wilder's co-host, Madeline Hill, confirmed her stance on comparing Hudson to Paine: “She is. I still stand by it.”

Hudson shared that the media were critical of her once it was confirmed she'd been helping Belichick behind the scenes.

“Everybody loved Bill’s media presence before they found out that I was behind it,” she said, per the host.

Hudson has gotten a lot of backlash for her publicist duties starting with the viral CBS interview when she interrupted the journalist's question when asked how she and Belichick met. Since then, besides her appearances at UNC games, the former cheerleader has been keeping a more low profile. UNC football's next game is on Sept. 20 against the UCF Knights.