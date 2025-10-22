Jordyn Woods is opening up about life and love with her longtime partner, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. The model and entrepreneur recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, where she called Towns her “best friend” and spoke about the deep bond that grounds their relationship, per BET.

“We were friends for years before we got together, so for me it was never like, ‘OMG, I just met this guy,’” Woods said. “I’m with my best friend, so it’s like we get to do life together every single day.”

Their relationship, she explained, was born from shared experiences with grief and personal loss. “He went through a lot in his life. I lost my dad when I was 18 and, so through what I went through, I was able to be a different type of support system and that was what really blossomed our relationship,” Woods said.

When asked what Towns loves most about her, she smiled and said, “My sense of humor and my resilience.” Then she laughed, adding that he brings the same qualities to the table. “He’s like a big kid and sometimes it’s a lot, but he really keeps things exciting.”

Balancing Love, Pressure, and Public Life

Towns echoed similar sentiments in a recent interview with Haute Living, praising their strong communication and playful energy. “I definitely like stimulating conversation, that’s always been my thing,” he said. “That’s what me and Jordyn have always had. And that’s what’s kept us always on our toes.”

Their chemistry has long been on display, but the couple has also faced constant speculation about when they’ll take the next step. Last fall, Woods sparked engagement rumors after posting a mirror selfie wearing a large diamond ring. Not long after, she addressed the public pressure to get engaged during her CultureCon Uncut podcast appearance.

“Something that I see on social media now is, like, ‘Okay where’s the ring? Where’s the engagement?’ Like, every time I post, everyone’s like, ‘Well you should leave him. He’s not going to do it now,’” she said. “I’m 26… I’m not saying I don’t want it – I would be happy whenever the time comes. But I’m not going to leave someone because it’s not here when you want it to be here.”

Woods added that she understands fans’ curiosity but urged people to ease up on projecting expectations. “I get it, everyone’s like social media auntie and cousin and everything,” she said. “I want that for myself too, but it’s just the pressure of always, like, ‘Okay, now you have a ring. Where’s the kid? Where’s this?’ People put so much pressure on other people’s relationships.”

For Woods and Towns, their focus remains on supporting each other, growing together, and tuning out the noise. As she put it, “We get to do life together every single day,” and for them, that’s what really matters.