Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are about to spend their holidays in the Hallmark spotlight, and some fans are wondering if this is déjà vu all over again, per USMagazine. On the heels of their November 2024 engagement, Hallmark announced it’s partnering with the Buffalo Bills to release Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story during its upcoming Countdown to Christmas slate. The announcement follows last year’s Kansas City–centric A Chiefs Love Story, a festive rom-com that playfully nodded to the NFL’s favorite couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Bills’ version will film entirely in Buffalo, including scenes at Highmark Stadium before the team moves to its new home in 2026. While the cast hasn’t been revealed, speculation is already swirling about how closely this movie might resemble the Chiefs’ version — and whether Allen and Steinfeld are the new Kelce and Swift.

It’s a fair question. Since they first stepped out in May 2023, Allen and Steinfeld’s relationship has become an NFL sideshow of its own. Fans watched their whirlwind romance crescendo with a dreamy beachside proposal, followed by a splashy Instagram post and a citywide billboard calling Steinfeld Buffalo’s “new queen.” Now, with Hallmark entering the mix, the couple’s love story is positioned not just for wedding bells, but also prime-time cable.

Fans aren't sold on the sequel vibes

Not everyone is sipping the peppermint-flavored Kool-Aid. Social media lit up after Hallmark’s announcement, and the reactions were… mixed. “He loves the attention,” one user posted in response to Allen’s growing visibility. Another vented, “I’m so tired of seeing Josh Allen and his gf on TV ALL THE TIME.” And then came the inevitable comparison: “They really want to be the Chiefs.”

It’s hard to argue with the optics. Kansas City saw Super Bowl wins and Swiftie-fueled media waves. The Bills? Well, they haven’t quite cracked the Chiefs' playoff code. But what they’re gaining is cultural clout — and Hallmark has essentially given them the greenlight to co-star in the NFL’s newest off-field rom-com rivalry. Whether Allen and Steinfeld are chasing clout or just riding the love story wave, the fact is, they’re next in line for the pop-culture crown.