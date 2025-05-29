Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding day is forthcoming, and the couple is “very excited” about their day.

“They’re both really excited about the wedding — to celebrate with family and friends,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other [and] collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot.”

The couple got engaged back in November 2024 after a little over a year of dating. A lot of details have not surfaced about the wedding, but Allen's teammates, Buffao Bills' offensive lineman, Dion Dawkins, stated back in March that the couple will be married on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins told NFL Network's Good Morning Football at the time.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are getting married on May 31, according to Dion Dawkins. 💍 pic.twitter.com/g4G7iR3dbS — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, Dawkins recently took back his March reveal about the couple's nuptials and said he had “no idea” when Allen and Steinfeld would tie the knot.

“Is that coming up? I ain't know nothing about that,” Dawkins said on the Rich Eisen Show this week. “I have no idea what's going on. We're all here. We're all here in Buffalo, working out. I'll give those guys a FaceTime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I'm in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I'm focused on Hallmark, and I'm focused on eating a nice batch of wings today,” he added.

While Dawkins now has “no idea” when the couple is getting married, he did jokingly say what he would be giving Allen for a wedding present.

“Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece, and be happy that he's walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes,” Dawkins responded.

Article Continues Below

What Did Josh Allen's Coach Say About The Quarterback Amid His Upcoming Wedding?

Back in March, a source told Us Weekly what Allen and Steinfeld's plans were for their wedding.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly back in March. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

In March 2025, Steinfeld told PEOPLE that so far, her engagement to Allen has been “such a special time for so many reasons.”

“I couldn't be more excited,” she said. “I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment.”

As the Bills get ready for their upcoming season with the first voluntary practice, head coach Sean McDermott shared that Allen is “as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is” heading into his wedding.

The reporter then asked when the nuptials were taking place and the coach responded: “Good try on that.”