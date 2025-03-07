Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding is underway, and new details about their special day have been revealed.

The couple got engaged during Allen's bye week in November 2024. This week, the Buffalo Bills quarterback celebrated with his closest guy friends — and potential wedding party — at a TGL game in Los Angeles. Now, that the couple has been engaged for a couple of months and the NFL season is over, wedding planning is taking priority.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who congratulated the couple on their engagement on social media spoke about the best timeframes for NFL players to get married.

“All my friends do it in the summer,” Kelce said during the “No Dumb Questions” segment on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce. The tight end was a groomsman for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his summer wedding to Brittany Mahomes in 2022.

“You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn't playing anybody good maybe,” Travis said as he gave advice to the football fan that inquired about when he should be married.

“I've seen weddings in f***ing February,” Travis said, adding his doubt on if the fall is even the best to get married. “I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season.”

Since Allen and Steinfeld do not want to have a long engagement it's likely that they will get married over the summer. Training camp for the Bills will most likely start in July so its possible they will get married before then. According tot he publication, Steinfeld is currently filming a new project.

What Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Are Looking Forward To After The Wedding

The couple began dating in 2023, they made their red carpet debut at the 2025 NFL Honors last month. Allen was awarded with this year's MVP. The NFL Honors was the first time that the couple was seen out after their engagement. The insider shared that they are “extremely private.”

“They are finally feeling comfortable in sharing more of their relationship and their lives together, but it took several years,” the insider added. “They are both private and low-key people and that’s why it works.”

While the couple likes to stay lowkey, the Oscar-nominated actress has shown up to cheer Allen on at Bills game but just prefers not to be in the spotlight.

“Hailee loves supporting Josh’s career and admires his work ethic,” the source said. “She absolutely loves going to the games and cheering him on. It’s fun for her to bring her family and be with Josh’s and they make it a huge family outing. Their families have bonded a lot, especially during the season.”

Even though the couple has not walked down the aisle yet they are excited for their lives together after they say, “I do.”

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” the source revealed. “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”