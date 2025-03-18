Josh Allen has seen it all. The Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed what was the oddest place he has been asked to sign an autographed for a fan.

“Okay, I did sign someone,” Allen tells PEOPLE at the flag football games at Saddleback College. “This guy said he had a tattoo of my number on his back, and I was thinking it was going to be small, and it was literally the full length of his neck down to his hips,” Allen shares.

“So I signed a piece of paper and he got it tattooed right above the number,” he adds.

Allen — who just inked a $330 million contract extension with the Bills — told the outlet that he didn't have to take time off from wedding planning in order to participate in the flag football event. The charity tournament is to help fundraise for Boys and Girls Clubs of America as well as other nonprofit organizations. Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf were also present during the flag football games.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding Plans

The Bills quarterback is still planning his wedding to fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, whom he began dating in 2023. Allen proposed to the actress last November under a flower-bedded arch in Malibu.

While Allen and Steinfeld have been tight-lipped about their upcoming nuptials, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins shared that the couple would be tying the knot on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

“and soon to come, may 31!” pic.twitter.com/oAVAcv3lz8 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

While their wedding date has not been confirmed by Steinfeld or Allen, a source previously told Us Weekly, that the couple is prepared to get married sooner rather than later.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” the source said. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

As of now, who will be attending is also up in the air but Allen had his bachelor party earlier this month so it's likely that these men will also be in attendance: his brother Jason Allen, Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen who has no relation to Josh, and NFL agent Tee Stumb.

Steinfeld also has a host of A-list celebrity friends that could be in attendance at her wedding such as Taylor Swift (who is currently dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce), Emma Stone, and Selena Gomez.