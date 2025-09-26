Pulled up in the Yukon to give buckets. Justin Bieber laced up his sneakers Thursday night and put his game on display at The League, a celebrity basketball showcase held at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The 31-year-old star, fresh off headlining sold-out Coachella dates last week, gave fans a reminder that he can handle more than just a microphone.

(22) Another video of Justin Bieber at the The League SKYLRK vs NAHMIAS basketball game in California. (September 25) pic.twitter.com/5phqI4Bwaf — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pastor Judah Smith delivered the pregame pump-up, and Bieber wasted no time getting on the board with two quick points for his SKYLRK clothing brand squad. He checked out after about two and a half minutes, but not before setting the tone for his team. By halftime, SKYLRK had built a nine-point cushion over Nahmias, the same squad Bieber suited up for in 2023.

Bieber brings flair to the court

Though he played more of a supporting role early, Bieber picked up steam in the second half. He nearly had the highlight of the night when he broke out an AND 1-inspired move that had the crowd buzzing, only for the ball to slip away. A few possessions later, he nailed a mid-range jumper that reignited the building.

Bieber capped off his night in style, draining a deep two-pointer that sealed a 93-74 win for SKYLRK. His performance reminded fans of past viral moments, like the 2020 pick-up game in New York City where he ran the floor with Drake, Quavo, and Sheck Wes. Just like then, Bieber showed flashes of real hoop instincts.

The star power wasn’t limited to the court. Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday turned heads courtside, while Amber Rose, Grant Ellis, Darius McCrary, Kyle Massey, and Pepe Garcia all made appearances. The mix of entertainment figures turned the evening into more than just a basketball game, giving the event a true Hollywood flavor.

For Bieber, the timing of this showcase could not have been better. Between selling out Coachella and showing off his crossover on the hardwood, he proved once again that his star power thrives in any arena.