Drake had some father-son time tonight at the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors game. The rapper and his son, Adonis, were seen courtside enjoying the game.

The Toronto-bred rapper is a diehard Raptors fan, and the Rockets recently received Kevin Durant — a close friend to Drake — in a blockbuster trade over the summer, so it's no surprise that this game is one the emcee chose to show up to. The rapper has been a global ambassador of the NBA team since 2013. However, this game did not go in Drake's favor as the Rockets beat the Raptors 139-121.

Drake and Adonis having a father-son night out at the Raptors game in Toronto 👨‍👦 (📸: @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/EurD6hQNZH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Drake gets real about his rumored “curse” on sports

Was the “Drake curse” in effect tonight? The rapper has been accused of influencing teams to lose games, and there's some evidence to support this claim. In 2016, the Golden State Warriors lost in the NBA Finals, which the rapper attended. Conor McGregor lost his match in 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov when the rapper was present at the weigh-in, and he was also accused of cursing Serena Williams, who he was rumored to be dating at the time when she lost that year's U.S. Open semifinal. Earlier this year, Drake addressed the alleged curse.

“I feel like I don’t play sports, whether I picked the wrong team or not if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would,” Drake said in a video for his partnership with the online casino, Stake.

“The Drake curse is funny to me,” he continued. “First of all, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

The Raptors' next game will be on Friday (Oct. 31) against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Rockets will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Nov. 1.