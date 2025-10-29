Shaquille O’Neal’s latest luxury ride never reached him. According to CBS News, the basketball legend’s custom Range Rover was stolen before arriving in Louisiana, where he was supposed to use it during an LSU game. Investigators in Lumpkin County, Georgia, believe the theft may be connected to a larger cybercrime operation targeting transport companies.

Authorities confirmed that on October 20, the $180,000 vehicle was fraudulently taken from a local business in the Dahlonega area. It never made it to its destination, and detectives are now looking into whether hackers infiltrated the system of the shipping company responsible for the delivery.

Ahmad Abdelrahman, a spokesperson for Effortless Motors, the California-based auto customization shop that modified the SUV, told CBS News Atlanta that the vehicle was picked up by FirstLine Trucking LLC. The company later reported that its system had been hacked.

“We do all his cars,” Abdelrahman said. “This time, we set up transport, and transport claimed they were hacked and don’t know who picked up the vehicle. It’s been missing since Monday.”

Investigators Suspect Cybercrime Behind the Theft

Article Continues Below

Authorities believe the luxury vehicle passed through multiple hands before disappearing somewhere in the Atlanta area. Detectives are working with telecommunications and vehicle telematics providers to trace the Range Rover’s movements. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office has already issued several search warrants in an effort to recover it.

Abdelrahman said the company and O’Neal are cooperating with law enforcement, adding that Effortless Motors has offered a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the SUV’s recovery. He also confirmed this is the first time any of the vehicles customized by the business have been stolen.

“We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously,” Abdelrahman explained. “This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. Police are saying this may be part of a big operation ring that’s been happening. We’re waiting for some updates.”

The vehicle was customized specifically for O’Neal’s 7-foot-1 frame and included several other premium features. As the investigation continues, Effortless Motors is hoping its cooperation with law enforcement and the public reward will help bring Shaq’s prized Range Rover home.