Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are taking the next step in their relationship…moving in together.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, Megan posted a photo dump with the first photo showing the couple making a hand heart with keys in the middle and a home in the background. The keys are an indication that the couple bought a home together, and not so must so the couple moving in together.

“OMG! Yes! I’m so happy for you!,” one fan said in the comment section.

“You done moved to dallas huh,” another fan added.

A fan believes that a ring is next with the question, “When is the wedding sister?”

Megan simply captioned the posts, “[camera emoji] dump.”

In other photos in the carousel, it showed some solo shots of Megan, the couple at the movies, the rapper being a passenger princess with Thompson driving and the couple arriving at the Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder game on Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper and the four-time NBA champion went public with their relationship over the summer. Since then, they have been making several public appearances together and with the start of the NBA season, Megan has been spotted at games in support of Thompson. She was first spotted at his preseason game against the Lakers, and was also seen at the Oct. 22 game against the San Antonio Spurs, and on Oct. 27 against the OKC. The Mavs also played tonight Oct. 28 against the Indiana Pacers but Megan was not in attendance.

The two have been enjoying their time together and one of the events they attended was Megan's Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala where they made their red carpet debut. Megan told Page Six at the time that Thompson is very special to her.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with the outlet back in July. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

The next Mavs game will be against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 1.