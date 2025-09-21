Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have yet to formally dispel or confirm dating rumors but the model's latest comment about older men is raising some eyebrows.

The model was spotted at LAX by TMZ when the outlet asked her what she thought about Sanders “shouting her out” on her Black Beauty Roster beauty award.

“BEAUTIFUL & CLASSY one of my Favorite Colors,” Sanders commented on her Instagram post of the Claws actress wearing a red dress.

While the reporter classified that as a “shoutout,” Karrueche replied that it was just a comment.

She was then asked if they were official, to which the actress played coy and didn't give a direct answer. She did, however, give some compliments to Coach Prime's way, saying he was a “great person” and “great father.”

Sanders told fans in July that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, and Karrueche was seen by his bedside. She added that he's “healthy” and “cancer-free” following his bladder surgery.

Since fans have been asking about their relationship status, Karrueche jokingly responded, “Get out of my business.”

She was later asked if she would date an older guy which she responded, “Absolutely!”

“You know men mature later than women,” she said. “Older's the way to go.”

Prior to a potential relationship with Sanders, Karrueche dated Chris Brown and former NFL star Victor Cruz.

As for Sanders he was engaged to Tracey Edmonds and was previously married to Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Sanders.

While Karrueche has confirmed rumors she shared that she was dating on the What's Next with J. Ryan podcast and what point she is with dating in her current stage in her life.

“If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it,” she said during the podcast. “I'm at a point in my life like I know what I want. I've dated a lot. I've done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home. I'm in a good place.”