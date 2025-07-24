Did the Warriors’ dynasty start unraveling when Draymond Green refused to pass Kevin Durant the ball in a critical moment? Or was it the heated exchange that followed between the two stars? No matter how that story is told, it seems any lingering tension has been put to rest, at least for now, SI reports.

Taylor Rooks shared dazzling photos from her wedding, and one snapshot in particular had NBA fans doing a double take: Durant and Green posing together. The two former Golden State Warriors teammates appeared to be on good terms, a sight that will ease the minds of those who still remember their infamous 2018 clash.

Rooks, 33, is a highly respected NBA reporter for TNT and a sideline presence for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Known for her bold fashion statements, from the tiger-print outfit she wore to a Lakers-Timberwolves game to her striking pink look at an NFL broadcast, Rooks once again turned heads, this time as a bride. She wore a long, strapless gown with her hair elegantly pulled back, and her Instagram post from the big day carried the heartfelt caption, “What a night. This is love 💍.”

A Star-Studded Celebration

While Rooks managed to keep her wedding and husband Shane mostly out of the public eye, she could not keep the guest list from shining. Her shared photos revealed a lineup of stars that rivaled an All-Star weekend. Philadelphia Eagles standout Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and his fiancée Coco Jones, singer Jack Harlow, and Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant were all in attendance. And then there was Draymond Green, standing side by side with Durant, a visual that spoke volumes.

The two once publicly clashed in a heated argument after a late-game blunder against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018, which many believe contributed to Durant’s eventual departure to the Brooklyn Nets. Now with the Rockets, Durant seemed unfazed being next to his former teammate, suggesting that weddings and maybe a little champagne can heal even the deepest of on-court wounds.

Draymond, for his part, seems to be on a roll when it comes to patching things up. He was recently spotted getting lively with LeBron James at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.

If nothing else, it is proof that even NBA rivalries can take a backseat when the music is good, the champagne is flowing, and love is in the air.