For years, online jokes about Kevin Durant’s dry legs followed him almost everywhere. Social media clipped screenshots, broadcasts lingered a little too long, and the commentary never really stopped. Instead of ignoring it, Durant decided to lean in and turn a long-running meme into a moment.

That moment arrived this week when Durant teased a new collaboration with CeraVe. In a video shared on X a few weeks back, the Houston Rockets star read jokes about his legs while hinting at a solution. “Y’all keep bringing up my legs… might be time to address it with @cerave?” Durant wrote in the caption, making the partnership official and setting the internet buzzing.

The collaboration focuses on total-body hydration and centers around CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, one of the brand’s most popular products. CeraVe positioned Durant as an authentic voice for the campaign, using his real-life experience with dry skin to spotlight the importance of consistent body care, not just facial routines.

Turning a viral joke into a full campaign

CeraVe’s latest global push highlights how often people neglect body moisturization, even though body skin can be significantly drier than facial skin, Heavy reports. By teaming up with Durant, the brand connects skincare education to sports culture in a way that feels natural and timely.

The rollout leaned heavily into social-first storytelling. Early posts featured Durant addressing the jokes head-on, followed by candid-style images that showed him carrying CeraVe products during workouts. Dermatologists and skincare creators joined the conversation, offering insight into hydration, skin barriers, and why consistent moisturizing matters.

The campaign officially crowned Durant as the “New Face of Legs,” a playful title that flips years of online chatter into a positive message. CeraVe says the goal centers on normalizing so-called “skincidents,” viral moments when dry skin becomes a talking point, and using them as teachable opportunities.

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream uses three skin-identical ceramides to help lock in moisture and support the skin barrier. For Durant, the partnership reframes a familiar joke into a confident collaboration, proving that even the internet’s favorite punchlines can evolve into something productive.