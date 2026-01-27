Kevin Durant has heard every joke about his dry skin, and instead of ducking the memes, he leaned all the way into them. The longtime social media punchline turned into a punchy marketing moment this week when Durant sat in front of a camera and read mean tweets about his legs as part of a new partnership with CeraVe, per TMZ.

The spot features Durant calmly reacting to some of the internet’s most creative jabs, offering sharp clapbacks while letting the jokes breathe. Rather than bristling, he credited the humor behind the posts, then flipped the script by revealing the entire segment doubled as an ad. Durant later leaned into the moment on X, writing, “Y’all keep bringing up my legs… might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad.” The brand followed up quickly, responding that they “literally got him covered,” sealing the bit.

Y’all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad pic.twitter.com/4vIU1FFnoz — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 27, 2026

The move landed because the joke already belonged to the public. Durant did not try to rewrite the narrative, he monetized it. The campaign also nodded to his recent comments about lotion habits, which resurfaced after he appeared on the “Unguarded” podcast with teammate Fred VanVleet. Durant admitted he rarely moisturizes, explaining he might use lotion on his hands, but not much else. He also joked about caring less over time about grooming routines, framing it as part of a more relaxed approach to life.

Turning memes into money

While the financial details of the deal remain private, the closing sound effect of the ad made the message clear. This was not a throwaway gag. It was a calculated pivot that turned a long-running meme into brand equity. For Durant, the timing also works. He continues to produce at a high level with the Houston Rockets, averaging strong scoring numbers while embracing a lighter public tone off the court.

The result feels authentic because it matches who Durant has become online. He engages, he jokes, and he rarely runs from criticism. This time, he turned it into smooth skin and a smooth check.