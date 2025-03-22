Kevin Durant’s journey to greatness has been shaped by more than just his scoring ability on the court. From a young age, Durant admired Michael Jordan’s game, dissecting his footwork, mentality, and sheer dominance. He once reflected on Jordan's influence, saying, “How he played made me feel a certain way. It made me want to watch the game.” This admiration has transformed into a driving force in Durant’s career, pushing him not only to excel on the court but also to follow in Jordan’s footsteps off of it, per EssentiallySports.

Durant’s respect for Jordan goes far beyond basketball accomplishments. As he recently joined the prestigious 30,000-point club, KD finds himself looking up to the very icon he once idolized. “Michael Jordan changed the culture of basketball on and off the court,” Durant shared. He emphasized how Jordan’s legacy is about more than championships; it’s about shifting the very nature of what it means to be a star athlete. Durant, who’s built an incredible career of his own, seeks to impact the game in a similar way. “I hope to be able to drive change like he did both on and off the court,” Durant said.

From the Court to the Business World

Jordan’s influence didn’t stop with his play on the court. He set a monumental standard by turning his athletic career into a global business empire, particularly through his signature sneaker line with Nike. Durant sees that legacy as a model for modern NBA players, acknowledging the pressure it created to succeed both in athletics and business. At a Nike event, Durant explained, “It’s the pressure that Michael Jordan has put on basketball players from having such an incredible business over time. That’s the standard that he set for us a long time ago.”

While matching Jordan’s sneaker legacy seems impossible, Durant is undeniably carving his own path. In 2023, he secured a lifetime contract with Nike, reportedly worth over a billion dollars. This deal further solidified his place in the business world, as his signature line continues to grow with the release of the KD17. Durant even showcased his sneakers on major platforms, including the 2024 NBA Playoffs and Team USA’s gold medal run in Paris.

Durant’s ongoing success is proof that he’s living up to the standards set by Michael Jordan. From dominating the court to building his brand, Kevin Durant’s journey reflects Jordan’s blueprint for what it means to be a superstar both on and off the court.