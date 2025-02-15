You will not be catching Kim Kardashian at another roast anytime soon…or ever. In the Feb. 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim reflected on her time at Tom Brady's Netflix roast.

Kim's plan was to “get up, give a toast, and leave,” at this “private taping” but later found out there were a stadium full of people at the sold-out Kia Forum last May. The SKIMS founder decided that even though she had a flight to catch to New York so that she can participate in the Met Gala, she didn't want to become a spectacle and leave early so it could be misconstrued that she was being a “poor sport.”

“I would never do a roast again,” Kim said. “It's not good for the soul. I could have never imagined that I would be booed.”

Netflix ended up editing out the boos for the special but Kim said she did request them to do that.

The reality television star said that the event was full of sports fans who despised the Kardashians.

“Listen, I'm the best sport,” she said. “I can handle it. But it just wasn't new. All they do is call the girls whores. It was just the same thing. But I thought Nikki Glaser killed it. I really did.”

Kardashian added, “There was also so many funny moments. … It was fun to be a part of it. I did it, and I never have to do it again.”

How Did Tom Brady Handle The Roast?

Kim wasn't the only one that had a problem with the roast. Brady was the center of the special and he also agreed that he would never want to partake in it again but for different reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn't mind that jabs at him but he was not a of his family being made fun of. Brady is a father of three and shares kids Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“I loved when the jokes were about me I thought they were so fun,” said Brady per People. “I didn't like the way that affected my kids. So it's the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

While the NFL legend was disappointed in how the roast came out, he noted that he can only learn from this mistake.

“I wanted to do the roast because the guy Jeff Ross became someone that I knew, and then you just don't see the full picture all the time. So I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun,” he added.

Brady was not the only one unhappy at how everything played out. Bündchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Following the supermodel's disappointment in the roast, a source told Us Weekly that Brady apologized.

“She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” the source says referencing Bündchen's boyfriend Joaquim Valente. “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”