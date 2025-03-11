De'Aaron Fox's first game back in Sacramento since being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February had all the makings of a homecoming—except the focus quickly shifted to an intense courtside confrontation. Fox’s wife, Recee Fox, was caught in a heated exchange with his former Kings teammate and longtime friend, Malik Monk, after Sacramento dominated San Antonio, 127-109, per AthlonSports.

Courtside Tension Raises Eyebrows

As the final buzzer sounded, Recee Fox and Monk were seen engaged in a fiery discussion. Witnesses noted that Recee was forcefully pounding her fist into her hand, an unmistakable sign of frustration, while Monk appeared just as animated in his response. The argument escalated to the point where another individual attempted to intervene before Monk eventually walked away.

Fox and Monk share deep basketball roots, having played together at the University of Kentucky before reuniting in Sacramento. Their bond seemed solid, but Fox’s trade and his comments afterward hinted at lingering tensions. The All-Star guard suggested his new team in San Antonio felt more like a family, a statement Monk didn’t take lightly.

“It was crazy, ’cause he was one of the reasons I came here,” Monk admitted following the trade. “But we got to move on. I know it’s a business. By the looks of it, they said he wanted to be out of here, so he got what he wanted.”

Fallout From Fox's Departure

Fox didn’t let Monk’s words slide, quickly responding on social media before deleting his post. “Everybody has the same story about the dysfunction but yeah it’s my fault,” he wrote, seemingly addressing the Kings' internal struggles and refuting the idea that he alone wanted out.

Beyond Monk’s reaction, Fox’s dissatisfaction with Sacramento had been brewing for a while. He reportedly had issues with head coach Mike Brown, and after Brown was fired in December 2024, Fox’s exit soon followed.

Despite the off-court drama, Fox’s return performance was unremarkable, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting. “I haven’t made a shot in two weeks, man,” he said postgame. He acknowledged the emotions of playing his former team but maintained that the tribute video was a touching gesture.

As for the courtside clash, the full story remains unclear. However, when a player’s wife gets involved in a dispute with an ex-teammate, it usually signals unresolved issues beyond basketball. Whether Monk or Fox will provide more clarity remains to be seen, but for now, Sacramento’s drama continues even without Fox in the lineup.