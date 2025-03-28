Kirk Cousins lit up the internet Thursday afternoon—not with a touchdown pass, but with a trip to Chipotle in Westlake, Ohio, Cleveland19 reports. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback, dressed casually and smiling alongside restaurant employees, seemed to enjoy his meal. His response to a viral X post summed it up: “salad with double chicken never fails me.” Yet while the post was playful, the reaction from NFL fans was anything but lighthearted.

Salad with double chicken never fails me — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old remains on Atlanta’s roster after becoming the highest-paid backup quarterback in league history. With the NFL Draft approaching, speculation is swirling about whether the Falcons might try to move him. Cousins’ visit to Cleveland, home of one of the NFL’s most quarterback-needy teams, sent social media into a frenzy. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport quickly tried to tamp down rumors, claiming the trip was “not NFL-related.” Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, even joked about how much his phone was blowing up over a Chipotle run.

Connecting the dots in Cleveland

Still, the timing is curious. The Browns have made it clear they’re evaluating all quarterback options this offseason. They’ve already scouted prospects like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and just missed out on free agent Russell Wilson. The idea of bringing back Joe Flacco or signing Carson Wentz hasn’t exactly excited fans, but Cousins offers a more appealing bridge—especially given his history with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Even after a rough season recovering from an Achilles injury, Cousins brings veteran stability. He knows Stefanski’s offense from their shared time in Minnesota, and he’d let Cleveland pivot at the No. 2 overall pick to a defensive star like Abdul Carter or a playmaker like Travis Hunter.

For now, Kirk Cousins claims the visit was all about lunch. But the Falcons still owe him $27.5 million, and the Browns still need a quarterback. As far as Chipotle trips go, this one might end up seasoning the NFL offseason storylines in a very big way.