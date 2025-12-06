Stephen A. Smith did not hold back when he addressed Max Kellerman’s recent explanation about their First Take split. Kellerman discussed the topic during a conversation with Bill Simmons, which prompted Smith to examine the comments and react in detail on his Straight Shooter show.

Smith said he first laughed for “the last 36 hours” after hearing Kellerman touch on his work habits and his desire to operate as a “solo act,” Complex reports. He admitted he asked his researchers to confirm the comments, then took a more serious tone once he processed everything. Calling Kellerman his former “sparring partner,” Smith laid out what actually happened.

He praised Kellerman as “extraordinary” with boxing and called him “phenomenal” with fight analysis. Smith then shifted the focus to First Take itself. He said the show required a different dynamic, one he no longer believed the two of them could create together. Smith added that the issue never involved personal tension and that Kellerman remained “one of the kindest dudes you'd ever want to meet” along with being “a very nice guy.”

My full response to Max Kellerman: https://t.co/pkrHKfDyew pic.twitter.com/OBbOJzs6f0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 5, 2025

Why Smith says the show needed a change

Smith explained the audience expected a certain energy that never clicked during their partnership. Fans grew familiar with the Skip Bayless era, and Smith believed the new pairing didn’t match the demand. He said the “debate show did not work in the end with yours truly, bottom line that’s it.”

To push back on the idea that he wanted less competition, Smith rattled off the names of analysts he debates every day. He even challenged Kellerman’s self-appointed nickname, “Muhammad Kellerman,” by pointing to contributors like Michael Irvin, Shannon Sharpe, Ryan Clark, Jeff Saturday and Cam Newton.

Smith closed his response by making his stance clear. He said Kellerman did not lose his job, pointed to the opportunities Kellerman quickly received, and wished him well with his new work, including a podcast with Rich Paul. Smith emphasized he felt “no hatred or animosity” and repeated that the only issue centered on the direction of the show, nothing more.