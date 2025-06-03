LeBron James is back in the headlines, and not for anything he did on the court. This time, it’s his Instagram Story that has people decoding the subtext like it’s an episode of “True Detective,” per Complex. The four-time NBA champ posted a cryptic quote: “Therapy showed me how to open up! It also showed me I don’t give a F 😤.” That bar? Unreleased. It comes from Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse on Clipse’s long-teased reunion album Let God Sort Em Out.

LeBron James posts lyrics from Kendrick Lamar's unreleased ‘Chains & Whips' verse 👀 “Therapy showed me how to open up! It also showed me I don’t give a F 😤” pic.twitter.com/AZUAzc8d3J — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

This isn’t your typical lyric repost. LeBron’s been known to move with intention, and fans immediately began connecting the dots. Kendrick’s verse was the target of internal label censorship, according to Pusha T, who revealed Def Jam wanted it removed entirely due to its controversial nature. “They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” Pusha told GQ. “And then they wanted me to take the record off.” Kendrick’s bars, steeped in raw emotion and pointed aggression, evidently ruffled feathers—especially at Universal Music Group, which houses both Kendrick’s pgLang and Drake’s OVO Sound.

The deeper fans dug, the more this IG post felt like a chess move, not a coincidence.

Kendrick, Drake, and the LeBron triangle

Article Continues Below

At the core of all this tension is a now-battered friendship. LeBron and Drake were once so tight it was hard to imagine them at odds. But recent events suggest otherwise. From Bron rapping along to “Not Like Us” at Kendrick’s Pop Out concert to the icy shade in Drake’s leaked “Fighting Irish” freestyle, the two seem to have drifted apart.

Drake’s adjusted lyrics in Perth, noticeably omitting mentions of LeBron, didn’t go unnoticed either. Instead of letting things fizzle, LeBron has slowly turned up the volume on his support for Kendrick. His recent Story feels like a subtle middle finger to the idea of silence or neutrality.

Sure, this could all just be noise. After all, fans are mainly here for the music and the games. But in a year when every rap lyric doubles as a press release and NBA stars play their roles in culture wars, LeBron’s post speaks volumes.

He's not just a spectator. He's a stakeholder. And whether he’ll admit it or not, he's picking sides.