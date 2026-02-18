Lamar Odom is sharing how he's doing in rehab amid his DUI last month.

According to TMZ, a source tells the outlet that cops pulled over Odom in Vegas for speeding, where officers said that the former NBA star's car “reeked of weed.” He later checked into a rehab facility where a source shared he is “doing really good” and “feeling amazing.”

The two-time NBA champion was then arrested for a DUI and entered a 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles. The insider told the publication that he has received a lot of support from his friends and family and added that “this time was different because Lamar checked himself in.”

He previously shared with TMZ that he decided to check himself in because he wanted to do better with his choices and take action about his January arrest.

“I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth,” he said at the time. “I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process.”

He continued: “I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me.”

Back in January, Odom received two traffic violations for driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the regulated speed limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane. His manager, Gina Rodriguez, shared that he wanted to check himself into rehab so that it doesn't influence him to do hard drugs.

Odom has a past with substance abuse, where he had a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in Vegas in 2015. He shared on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in January 2025.

“I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was underneath seeing all black,” he said, referring to his coma.

While Odom focuses on staying healthy, as for the traffic violations, a hearing has been set for next month.