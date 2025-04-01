Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another bombshell lawsuit, and this one claims that in 2015, some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports — including LeBron James, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Gloria Estefan — witnessed a disturbing scene at a private Miami party hosted at the Estefans' mansion, per TMZ. Though none of them are being sued, their alleged presence adds new gravity to the already mounting accusations surrounding Diddy.

According to the lawsuit filed in Florida, a man named Joseph Manzaro says he was drugged and assaulted at a birthday party for Diddy’s son, King Combs. The event allegedly took place on Star Island and spiraled into what Manzaro describes as a humiliating and violent “freak-off.” He claims that Gloria Estefan first noticed he was in a dangerous state and tried to intervene, but her husband Emilio Estefan brushed off her concern. Things escalated when Manzaro encountered LeBron James, who allegedly remarked, “Y’all better do something about that,” before walking away.

A-list names, dark accusations, and disturbing claims

Manzaro says adult film actress Adria English led him through a tunnel connecting the Estefans’ mansion to Diddy’s estate. There, he claims he regained partial awareness and spotted Beyoncé and Jay-Z. According to the lawsuit, Beyoncé asked why a half-naked man in a “cock mask” was standing in front of her. A man supposedly answered that Diddy wanted her to “see what we do to snitches.”

The most harrowing part of the suit describes how Diddy allegedly orchestrated Manzaro's public degradation, forcing him to wear fetish gear and subjecting him to non-consensual acts. Throughout it all, Manzaro says he was taunted and paraded in front of a crowd that included those celebrity witnesses. Still, none of the named stars are being accused of wrongdoing in the filing.

This case adds another chapter to the growing legal cloud over Diddy, who is already facing several lawsuits involving allegations of abuse, trafficking, and sexual misconduct. The public fallout has been swift, with each new claim placing more pressure on Diddy’s reputation and business ventures.