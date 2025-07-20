LiAngelo Ball released his debut album, League Of My Own, on Friday (July 18) and did not hold back on a rumor that he was a “deadbeat dad.”

On the ninth track, “Wine N Dine,” Gelo raps about the allegations of him not being a present father to his two children with ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris.

“They kick me when I'm down, so can you pick me up? Say I'm a deadbeat daddy who don't give no f***s. Say I'm an ugly soul who just up and run.”

“Talk to me dumb like I don't amount to nothin', I never really been the type of n**** to reject s***. But I'm on my way, kicked out like two texts, b***h, I can pull a dream b***h by yappin' in a Tech ‘fit (Tech ‘fit, Tech ‘fit). But every single day, you find a way to disrespect me.”

LiAngelo Ball Responds To “Deadbeat Dad” Claims

He didn't mention Mudarris by name in the song, but he is most likely alluding to the online spat between the former couple that unraveled back in February when the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star accused him of not seeing their kids for over a month.

“We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!” Mudarris said in her Instagram Story at the time. “Diabolical. Exit the chat.”

At the time, Gelo clapped back at Mudarris' claim of his fatherly responsibilities.

“S**t I don't like is when n***as try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something,” he said. “‘Cause I be with my young n****s every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of s**t be misleading sometimes.”

“I don’t get too worked up, for real, I don’t be mad over the internet,” he said. “I just … put my phone down, and hang out with the gang.”

He also responded to Mudarris on an Instagram post that featured his daughter LaNiyah, born in December 2024. He also shares son LaVelo Ball, born in 2023, with the reality star.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote under Hollywood Unlocked's post that featured a photo of his daughter.

On top of his debut album, Gelo also will be welcoming a child with Rashida Nicole. She announced her pregnancy earlier this month. However, a week later, the rapper filed for divorce from their private nuptials that took place back in March according to court documents.

League Of My Own is out now, take a look at the below:

League Of My Own Tracklist

1. POLLASEEDS

2. Tweaker

3. Shook Da Game

4. Booted Up

5. Law N Order

6. Humble Abode

7. Hold On

8. Can You Please (Ft. GloRilla)

9. Wine N Dine

10. Beware of Dog

11. PSA

12. Watcha Gon Do

13. 1 Deal