LiAngelo Ball is ready to heat up the summer.

While Gelo has been quiet the last couple of weeks, he shared on Thursday, May 29, that he is releasing his debut album soon.

Gelo shared the news via Instagram, in a black-and-white video of the basketball player-turned-rapper, showing shots of him putting on sunglasses, showing off his diamond jewelry and luxury car while a preview of a new song soundtracked the post.

“'League Of My Own' June 27th,” Gelo captioned the post. “Pre-Order my New Album And Get My New Single ‘Booted Up' On All Platforms Tonight #TapN [fire emoji].”

So far, no other information has been given about the album besides its June 27th release date. Gelo has dropped his breakout hit “Tweaker” back in January which debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed that up with a remix of the track with Lil Wayne. The success of “Tweaker” landed Gelo with a $13 million record deal with Def Jam. Gelo has also gotten to practice on some large stages, including Rolling Loud California, the Detroit Lions game at Ford Field, and the NBA All-Star Game.

Article Continues Below

He was later crowned Billboard's “Rookie of the Month” in February following his viral success.

“Definitely caught me off-guard for sure, it’s crazy,” GELO tells Billboard. “I’m here for it. I knew something was gon’ happen. I’m ready to get stuff moving now.”

Gelo shared that some of his rap inspirations are YoungBoy Never Broke Again, DMX, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Nelly, and Ice Cube with the latter artists being some rappers that his father, LaVar Ball, put him onto.

He also revealed what his dad thought of the song when he first heard it, “He asked me, ‘How’d you come up with that s–t, man? I guess all them times they called home saying you was rapping in class, I guess that s–t paid off!' He’s happy.”

After the success of “Tweaker,” he released “Can You Please” featuring GloRilla and “Law N Order.” With the release of “Booted Up,” the rapper will have four songs under his belt which presumably will be on the album.