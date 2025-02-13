LiAngelo Ball has been spotted for the first time since his online drama with his children's mother, Nikki Mudarris. The former G League baller was seen leaving a California courthouse on Tuesday (Feb. 11) with his alleged mistress, Rashida Nicole, in matching white outfits, according to footage obtained by TMZ. At this time, it has not been reported by Gelo was at the courthouse.

Gelo being spotted leaving a courthouse follows the viral post Mudarris wrote about the “Tweaker” rapper that accused him of cheating on her and impregnating a new woman that is led to be Rashida Nicole.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began in a since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

This came at a complete surprise to Mudarris who shares two children with the rising rapper. The former couple share a son born in July 2023 and a daughter born in December 2024.

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Gelo Poses With Rashida Nicole Amid Nikki Mudarris Drama

Gelo seemingly confirmed that the woman Mudarris was referring to in her social media post was Rashida Nicole. The rapper posted a black-and-white photo of him and Rashida Nicole on his Instagram Story over the weekend as the new couple posed in a mirror as he stood behind the Wild ‘n Out model.

Expand Tweet

Rashida Nicole also chimed in shortly after Mudarris posted.

“I wasn't even going to address this but I'm tired of people playing victim on the internet. People move on things change. It may not be addressed to the internet because not for y'all,” Rashida Nicole said in a video on her Instagram Story.

“Everyone coming for me trying to sl*t shame me, woman shame me and I'm so sick of that narrative. Y'all so quick to blame the woman. Y'all don't know what's going on,” she continued.

“People love to play victim for the internet and half the time that woman don't have those kids,” she says, referring to Mudarris. “Be clear there [is no] abandonment over here. Number two the lady and her family are racist. I don't care what anyone says.”

While Gelo posted a photo of the two he has not verbally spoken out about the situation.