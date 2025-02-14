LiAngelo Ball is celebrating Valentine's Day with his new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, following the drama that transpired between he and his ex Nikki Mudarris this week.

In videos posted online, Rashida Nicole showed off all the presents and decorations that Gelo made for her, including several bouquets of pink and white flowers, designer bags, candy and a sign that read, “Love” that was in lights.

“Oh my God, I got an early Valentine’s Day. Oh my God. This is crazy, I’m so happy. Thank you, baby,” she said in the clip reposted by The Shade Room, “Thank you, Daddy,” she wrote on the post.

The Drama Between LiAngelo Ball, Rashida Nicole, and Nikki Mudarris

Mudarris, Gelo and Rashida Nicole went viral when the TV personality shared that the rising rapper cheated on her and left their two kids. The former G League player and Mudarris share a son born in July 2023 and a daughter born in December 2024.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began in a since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.”

She ended her post with a plea for others to think of her family during this time.

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

While Rashida Nicole went off on the situation, Gelo has been quiet and just posted a photo of him and his new girlfriend onto his Instagram Story to confirm what Mudarris was saying.