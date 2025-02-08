Reality show star Nikki Mudarris is speaking out about her relationship with LiAngelo Ball.

Mudarris, who goes by “missnikkibaby” online, shared a message on her Instagram page on Saturday, Feb. 8 about her current relationship with the rapper.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

The reality star says she is shocked by Gelo's decision to leave his family and that not long ago they were very happy. Gelo and Mudarris share two children together, a son born in July 2023 and a daughter born in December 2024.

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Fans responded in the comments in support of Mudarris with some fans insinuating why Gelo would switch up on her.

“You got this !! Praying for you sister I love you so much, always one call away,” rapper Dream Doll posted in the comment section.

“One thing about them tables they always turn,” another fan wrote about karma.

“That boy got a record deal and feeling himself,” another fan pointed out referring to Gelo's record deal with Def Jam.

Rashida Nicole Speaks Out After LiAngelo Ball Allegedly Cheated On Nikki Murdarris With Her

Gelo has not responded to the comments but the woman that is being accused of cheating with the former G League player has spoken out.

“Loud & Wrong! But I ain't clearing nothing!” Rashida Nicole (@iamrnicole) stated on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 8 shortly after Mudarris' post went public.

Despite her first post on her Instagram Story, she decided later that she would speak out about the situation.

“I wasn't even going to address this but I'm tired of people playing victim on the internet. People move on things change. It may not be addressed to the internet because not for y'all,” Rashida Nicole added.

“Everyone coming for me trying to sl*t shame me, woman shame me and I'm so sick of that narrative. Y'all so quick to blame the woman. Y'all don't know what's going on,” she continued.

“People love to play victim for the internet and half the time that woman don't have those kids,” she says referring to Mudarris. “Be clear there [is no] abandonment over here. Number two the lady and her family are racist. I don't care what anyone says.”

“Stop posting about me trying to throw shade. like just leave me alone,” she concluded.

The “Tweaker” rapper has yet to respond to Rashida Nicole or Murdarris.