LiAngelo Ball is clearing up rumors that he is a “deadbeat dad” following the online back and forth with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris. The former G League player and TV personality share two children together.

The allegations were brought up when Gelo was a guest on the Baller Alert Show and he was asked about what was a crazy rumor he heard about himself.

“Sh** I don't like is when n***as try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something,” he said. “‘Cause I be with my young n***as every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of sh** be misleading sometimes.”

“I don’t get too worked up, for real, I don’t be mad over the internet,” he said. “I just … put my phone down, and hang out with the gang.”

This is not the first time that he has spoken out against the allegations. The former professional athlete broke his silence on the situation last month.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote under Hollywood Unlocked's post that featured a photo of his daughter LaNiyah, born in December 2024.

Nikki Mudarris Responds To Gelo's Abandonment Denial

Mudarris responded to Gelo in the comment section denying the “Tweaker” rapper's claims.

“To clarify- we DO NOT care you left me, it’s the way you DID it, blatantly disrespecting the mother of your 2 kids, not caring about my mental health while I’m caring for OUR KIDS- or my postpartum,” the reality TV star wrote in response. “In the last 3 weeks since we separated you have tried to see them twice, why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me, but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me. My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on, I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.

The reality TV star claimed that she was the one that had to initiate contact with him despite him saying that he was been around their kids.

“Mind you since you left, I’m the one who reached out to YOU to FaceTime them, you haven’t text or called one time asking how they are in 3 weeks,” Mudarris claims. “Make it make sense! Also, I’ve offered for you to come here and I would leave you chose not to. To me that is some sort of abandonment so take it how you want. Especially since you’ve been in these kids life since the day they were born.”

Not only has Gelo been accused of abandoning his kids, it was also alleged by Mudarris that he got his new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, pregnant.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” Mudarris said in a since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

Gelo nor Rashida Nicole have confirmed that they are expecting.