LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris have been going back and forth online since they broke up earlier this year, but over the weekend, they reunited to celebrate their son, LaVelo's, 2nd birthday.

The Shade Room shared a short video of the couple holding their children — they also share a daughter, LaNiyah, born December 2024 — during the zoo-themed party.

“Happy to celebrate our sons birthday and put the bulls**t to the side,” Mudarris commented on the post.

LiAngelo Ball Addresses “Deadbeat” Claim On Debut Album

While the former couple were able to put their differences aside for LaVelo's birthday, the comments Mudarris made seemingly still struck a nerve as Gelo referenced them in his debut album, League Of My Own. The project was released on Friday (July 18) and contains previously released tracks such as “Booted Up,” “Can You Please (Ft. GloRilla),” “Law N Order,” and his breakout track, “Tweaker.” On “Wine N Dine,” the former G League player doesn't mention Mudarris by name, but clears up the rumor that he does not take care of his kids.

“They kick me when I'm down, so can you pick me up? Say I'm a deadbeat daddy who don't give no f***s. Say I'm an ugly soul who just up and run.”

“Talk to me dumb like I don't amount to nothin', I never really been the type of n**** to reject s***. But I'm on my way, kicked out like two texts, b***h, I can pull a dream b***h by yappin' in a Tech ‘fit (Tech ‘fit, Tech ‘fit). But every single day, you find a way to disrespect me.”

The lyrical jab is seemingly a response to Mudarris' previous comments about the rising rapper.

“We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!” Mudarris said in her Instagram Story at the time. “Diabolical. Exit the chat.”

At the time, Gelo clapped back at Mudarris' claim of his fatherly responsibilities.

“S**t I don't like is when n***as try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something,” he said. “‘Cause I be with my young n****s every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of s**t be misleading sometimes.”

“I don’t get too worked up, for real, I don’t be mad over the internet,” he continued. “I just … put my phone down, and hang out with the gang.”

In other news, LiAngelo is set to welcome another baby with his latest ex, Rashida Nicole. The two secretly got married in March but it was later made publicly known that the two were legally married when Gelo filed for divorce earlier this month. The news broke a week after Rashida Nicole shared that she was expecting.

“As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, ‘Everything is alright!' And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy,” the social media influencer wrote.

This will be Rashida Nicole's second child as she mentioned she has a daughter from a previous relationship.