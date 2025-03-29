There is no bad blood over between Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift despite the “Old Town Country Road” hitmaker was not able to accept an opportunity to with her. The singers were set to work together on a new song but according to Lil Ns X, explained why it never worked out.

“We were working on something,” Lil Nas shared with Us Weekly. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”

The “Industry Baby” singer praised Swift for her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, which was nominated in for five Grammys.

“I'm proud of my girl,” he said. “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Despite not being able to work together, Lil Nas X is hopeful for the future and is certain it will become a success.

He added: “When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy.”

How Is Taylor Swift Now?

Earlier this month, Swift took home seven awards at the iHeatRadio Awards. She was nominated for 10 but won:

Favorite Surprise Guest (when Travis Kelce took the stage at the London show)

Favorite Tour Tradition

Best Lyrics

Best Music Video

Favorite Tour Style

Favorite On Screen

In addition to the above awards she also went home with the Tour Of The Century award for her record-breaking Eras Tour. The tour began in March 2023 and wrapped in December 2024 in Vancouver. Over the course of 149 shows, Swift performed for fans all around the world from Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Boston to Paris, London, Brazil, Argentina, and more. Swift was not there to accept the award but she thanked her fans for supporting her in a virtual speech.

“I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew… this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months,” Swift told fans while accepting her Tour Of The Century award.

“People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion,” she continued.

The tour is now the highest-grossing concert tour of all time after pulling in $2 billion in ticket sales. Fans wore handmade friendship bracelets, exclusive merch and more to get in the spirit of the concert. Swift wrapped up the speech directly thanking fans for making it a worthwhile experience for her despite the gruelling hours.

“To the fans, you made these songs from the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a 3.5 hour setlist. You had the passion and generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.It blows my mind. I'm never going to stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate this more than you know,” she concluded.