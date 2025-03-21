Taylor Swift fans are still reeling from the seven awards that she won at the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday (March 17). Unfortunately, Swift couldn't be in attendance to accept the awards but she left her fans with a heartfelt message to thank them for voting for her.

“I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew… this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months,” Swift told fans while accepting her Tour Of The Year award in her virtual speech.

“People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion,” she continued.

Swift shared that not only was the Eras Tour nothing like she's ever done in the past — the singer has done five other tours in her career in the support of her albums.

“And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life. It's a 3.5 hour show, more shows than I've ever done on tour,” she added.

She then addressed her fans directly for the support they have given her in her career and how much effort they put into showing up to the tour.

“To the fans, you made these songs from the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a 3.5 hour setlist. You had the passion and generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.

“It blows my mind. I'm never going to stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate this more than you know.”

Was Travis Kelce Involved In Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Video?

While it hasn't been confirmed, Swifties potentially spotted Kelce in the reflection of the singer's Tour Of The Century award. In a TikTok video posted by @tayvisstan1 reposted Swift's acceptance video and fans commented on what they believed to be Kelce.

One fan thought the obvious person recording would be the singer's boyfriend, “I mean who else would be recording if it wasn't Travis?

Another fan also believed that Kelce could be the one recording Swift's big moment.

“It really could be Travis because they were 2 days ago together in New York, so possibly they are still spending time together,” another fan wrote.

However, not all fans were convinced that Kelce was the man behind the camera.

“Is Travis in the room with us!?” one an wrote sarcastically.

Maybe it wasn't Kelce at all? A fan had another idea, “I SAW SOMEONE COMPLAINING THAT THE VIDEO WAS RECORDED BY HER CATS.”

Swift won six other awards including:

Favorite Surprise Guest (When Kelce joined Swift on stage during her London show)

Favorite Tour Tradition

Best Lyrics

Best Music Video

Favorite Tour Style

Favorite On Screen

Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, also congratulated Swift on her wins.