Now that the 2025 MLB regular season is over, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and Paul Skenes are enjoying the offseason by taking a vacation to Italy.

Dunne has been chronicling their journey on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13, 2025. Her first entry in the series was reposted from the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher‘s Instagram account. She is holding up her passport at the airport before their flight in the picture.

She then picked up from Taormina, Sicily, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Dunne shared a video of the water and countryside. She then posted a selfie of herself with her back to the water. She wrote, “omg,” over the picture.

Now that they are safely in Italy, expect more posts to follow. They will likely continue chronicling their trip as they enjoy their well-deserved vacation.

Are Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes dating?

Dunne and Skenes are going steady and have been for a while. They both spent a portion of their collegiate athletic careers at LSU.

Dunne was part of LSU's women's gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025. Before her collegiate career, Dunne was also part of the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017.

While in college, Dunne began growing her social media fame. Her TikTok account has over eight million followers, and her Instagram account has over 5.3 million followers.

Skenes entered the transfer portal after spending the first couple of years of his collegiate athletics career at the United States Air Force Academy. He then joined the LSU Tigers, breaking records during his time there.

He was then picked first overall by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes would start his career in the minor leagues before being promoted to the major leagues in May 2024.

Almost immediately, Skenes cemented himself as a star. He was selected to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, and he was the first first-overall draft pick to do so as a rookie. He was also named NL Rookie of the Year and All-MLB First Team for his rookie season. In 2025, Skenes was once again named an MLB All-Star.

Despite his heroics, the Pirates went 71-91 in 2025, finishing in fifth place in the NL Central. Skenes led the Pirates in wins (10), ERA (1.97), and strikeouts (216).